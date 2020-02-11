Dwyane Wade talks about his child who comes out as a transgender

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed Dwyane Wade to her show on Tuesday where he opened about the loss of his friend and former professional colleague Kobe Bryant, as well as the recent major life change in his household when his child came home one day and came out as a transgender.

Dwyane was first examined online when he posted a photo with his family and called it “My Girls.” In the photo his child was then known as Zion. However, it appears that the 12-year-old recently came out as a transgender and asked Dwyane and his wife Gabrielle Union to use “she” and “her” pronouns.

Zion also asked if they could call her Zaya from that moment on.

“So when our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it’s our job as parents to listen to it, to give them the best information we can, the best feedback that we can, “Dwyane told Ellen. “And that does not change because sexuality is now involved.”

When Zaya was brave enough to come forward and tell her parents her preferred name and gender indications, Dwyane said, “Now it’s our job to gather information and make contact with every relationship we have.”

This is an incredible response from a parent when confronted with something so unknown. While many parents would jump to a judgment or respond based on their prejudices about exactly what is going on, Dwyane and Gabrielle acknowledged that their knowledge in this area was lacking.

And so, in order to best support Zaya at this crucial point in her young life, they possessed their own deficiency and took assertive action to resolve the situation simply by teaching themselves.

“My wife reached out to everyone in the cast of” Pose, “Dwyane shared. “We just try to get as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best chance of being her best self.”

Dwyane also sees this as a huge stepping stone for Zaya. As Ellen indicated, with both her parents as public figures, Zaya will have to go through this whole experience in public interest. Dwyane sees it as Zaya as a leader for the LGBTQ + community.

“You are a leader and this is an opportunity to allow you to be a voice,” Dwyane told Zaya and added to Ellen. “At the moment it is because we are 12 years old, but in the end it will be because of her.”

Dwyane Wade also took a few moments to pay tribute to his friend and colleague of many years, Kobe Bryant. The two often squared on the field as opponents, but also achieved victory as teammates at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Dwyane calls those games helping Kobe to move from a great basketball player to a sports ambassador. “He was the first superstar to truly embrace different generations,” Dwyane said. “And I think from 2008 onwards, from the Olympics, he put his arms around us as competitors and the rest of the world, you saw him more involved in so many different sports.”

He spoke of his involvement as a coach for his daughter Gianna, who also died tragically in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe and seven other people.

“He started to be a person who could call and reach anyone and say,” Hey Kobe, I have a question, “Dwyane said.” I’m going to miss that example, not just my friend, but that example that he isn’t just for me but also for many others. ”

