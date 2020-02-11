Dwyane Wade says his child is now passing Zaya

Dwyane Wade may be best known for his work on the pitch, but he’s also gaining popularity because he’s an excellent ally of the LGBTQ + community.

The NBA star caused a stir late last year when he started referring to his 12-year-old child with her pronouns. During a recent visit to the Ellen DeGeneres show to promote his new ESPN documentary, Wade continued to talk about his experience as a father of a transgender teen.

“Me and my wife Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies,” said Wade. “We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously. So if our child brings a question home, if our child has a problem, if our child brings something home, it is our job as parents to listen to that them the best information we can. “

Wade explained that his child – who was male at birth and was originally called Zion – decided to visit Zaya and use her pronouns, that he and Union wanted to do everything they could to find out about transgender identities and gender fluidity. He said Union turned to the cast of Pose, the FX show that focuses on LGBTQA POC in New York City. “We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” added Wade.

By speaking publicly about Zaya’s identity and the experience of bringing up a trans child, Wade and Union serve as heartwarming examples of true unconditional love. Last year, the American Medical Association called violence against transgender an “epidemic”. especially in the current climate, which is characterized by an administration that is often directed against transsexuals. It is worth noting that black trans women are killed at particularly alarming rates. Raising queer and transen kids may be confusing and require some adjustments, but Wade shows the world the difference that a loving heart and willingness to learn can make.