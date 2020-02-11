Dwight Howard on Laker’s mindset: “We have to come in to destroy”

Photo: Jeff Chiu / Associated Press

Dwight Howard says the Lakers must have the right mindset, and if there is, there isn’t a team that can beat them in seven game series.

Dwight Howard: “We have to come in to destroy. If we have this shot after the all-star break and go into the playoffs with this shot, I don’t see anyone beating us in a seven-game series.”

– Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 11, 2020

The Lakers are currently the first in the Western Conference and are trying to push the title forward.