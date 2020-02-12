Dwayne’s daughter ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Simone addresses WWE

Wrestling fans rejoice when there is a new girl coming to the field. And it is none other than one you already know. Simone Johnson, daughter of wrestling legend Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, is ready to make her WWE debut. The young woman began training to become a professional fighter with WWE and will follow in the footsteps of her father and also her grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson. She will also be the first woman in the family, after her great grandfather Peter Maivia enters the field. This means that when he completes the training, Simone will become the first fourth-generation fighter in WWE history, not just in his family. Talk about making headlines now!

Simone took Instagram to share the news. She said: “To the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said:” This will be my life someday, “this is for you. I am humble, grateful and ready to work.” She will be trained by WWE head coach Matt Bloom, who commented: “Simone knows she has a lot to learn. She is hungry to learn and chooses the minds of coaches and veteran superstars too. She is not going to rest on her laurels. It has been a short time, but it has been crushing it. ” In 2019, Dwayne officially retired from professional wrestling. Now he is busy with movies and film production.

However, the star was on the moon when Simone announced that he wanted to get into wrestling. When sharing a candid note on Instagram, he wrote: “Dreams are not just for dreamers. Congratulations to my firstborn, Simone Johnson for officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE, WWENXT and on her way to becoming the first athlete of the WWE fourth generation. Wear our last name with pride, but your path will always be yours to create, win and own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. “

