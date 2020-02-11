Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s oldest daughter Simone signs with the WWE

The oldest daughter of Dwayne Johnson is on schedule to inherit the family business.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Monday that Simone Johnson has started training to become a Superstar in their performance center in Orlando, Florida. It is a sought after place reserved for the best athletes in the world.

This means that the baby girl from The Rock and Dany Garcia is ready to make history as the first-generation Superstar sport in the WWE. Aside from her 10-time world champion father, the 18-year-old follows in the legendary footsteps of two WWE Hall of Famers – her late grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, who died last month at the age of 75, and her great grandfather Peter “High Chief” Maivia.

The weight of this moment is not lost on Simone.

“It means the world to me,” she said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal bond with wrestling is really special to me and I am grateful that I not only have the opportunity to struggle, but to continue that legacy.”

The Rock was beaming with pride about his daughter’s announcement.

“Dreams aren’t just for dreamers,” he wrote in an Instagram caption, with a photo of him and his daughter. “Congratulations on my # 1 born, Simone Johnson, who has officially signed her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and is on her way to becoming the very first 4th generation WWE athlete.”

The father of three then gave instructions to his oldest. “Wear our family name proudly, but your path will always be yours to create, earn, and own,” he said. “So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

In 2019, The Rock shared with Good Morning America that he loved the idea that Simone would jump into the square circle.

“Because she enters a company that I have enjoyed over the years, it has brought us even closer together,” he said then.

