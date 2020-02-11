Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Simone signs with WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter follows in her father’s footsteps.

On Tuesday, WWE announced that Johnson’s 18-year-old daughter, Simone, has a contract with the company and has started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“It means the world to me,” Simone said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal bond with wrestling is really special to me and I am grateful that I not only have the opportunity to struggle, but to continue that legacy.”

BREAKING: @SimoneGJohnson, daughter of @TheRock and @DanyGarciaCo, has reported to the WWE Performance Center to start training. #WWENow @WWEPC pic.twitter.com/XCziD2K07a

Both Simone and her famous father went to Instagram to share the exciting news. subtitles a picture of her in a WWE t-shirt, Simone wrote: “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and said,” this will be my life someday “, this is for you. I am humiliated, grateful and ready to work Let’s do this. @Wwe @wwenxt “

As for Johnson, he placed a sweet image of him hugging his daughter, whom he shares with his first wife, Dany Garcia.

“Dreams aren’t just for dreamers,” he wrote in the post. “Congratulations to my # 1 born, Simone Johnson, who has officially signed her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and is on her way to becoming the first 4th generation WWE athlete. Wear our family name proudly, but your path will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work. #humblehungry #hardestworkersintheroom # 4thgeneration. “

Although she has just started training, Simone is now on her way to making WWE history to become the first WWE Superstar of the fourth generation. Simone is not only the daughter of Johnson, 10 times world champion, but also follows her great-grandfather Peter Maivia, also called “High Chief” and her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, who died last month.

Congratulations, Simone!

