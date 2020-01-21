Rocky “Soulman” Johnson passed away last week (January 15th). He is a WWE Hall of Famer and father of wrestling and entertainment superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock goes to his Instagram account on Sunday (January 19) to report the cause of death and to honor his late father.

He thanked all of his followers and supporters for their kind words and the castings in this difficult time.

“Many of you wanted to know what happened to my father. He wasn’t feeling well, had a cold and an infection, and on Tuesday he had a so-called deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg,” said the rock. “It was a big old blood clot that came off, traveled up his body, went straight to his lungs, and coagulated his lungs, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

The Rock complained that he couldn’t hug his father and tell him that he loved him one last time. He encouraged all of his followers in this video message to do so.

“Text them. Call them. Go to them when they’re around and you can hug them. I want you to hug them,” Johnson said. “You tell them that these are the marching orders from Dwayne Johnson, who has just lost his old man. But you hug her and you hug her hard.”

On Saturday (January 18), he released a video of his late father with a touching message, some of which read:

“You broke through color barriers, became a ring legend and cleared your way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and watched and worshiped you, my hero from afar.”