Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared an emotional tribute to his father, Rocky, who died this week at the age of 75.

On Friday, the actor expressed his pain at the death of his father on Instagram, writing: “Dad, I would like to have one more chance to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side.”

“But you were ripped from me so fast without warning. He left in an instant and I will not return. I’m suffering. But we know it’s just pain and it will happen. ”

In the publication, the Jumanji actor also reflected on his father’s legacy as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion and thanked him for teaching him “the invaluable lessons of life.”

“You broke barriers of color, you became a legend of the ring and made your way through this world. I was the child sitting in the seats, looking at you and worshiping you, my hero from afar, “Johnson wrote.” The child you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. “

Johnson concluded the publication expressing his hope that his father is “painless, regretful, satisfied and at ease.”

“You lived a very complete life, very hard, that broke barriers and you left everything in the ring,” wrote the 47-year-old man. “I love you dad and I will always be your proud and grateful son.”

Johnson’s post comes after WWE confirmed the news that Rocky had died.

“WWE is sad to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), member of the WWE Hall of Fame, former world champion of couples and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, passed away at 75 years ‘”. A statement is read on the WWE website.

1/9 Derek Acorah

Television media presenter Derek Acorah died at age 69 on January 3, 2020 after suffering “a very short illness.” He was best known for presenting Most Haunted.

fake images

2/9 Christopher Beeny

‘Upstairs Downstairs’ actor Christopher Beeny died at 78 on January 3, 2020. He also starred in ‘In Loving Memory’ and ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ alongside Thora Hird.

Rex features

3/9 Elizabeth Wurtzel

The American writer and journalist Elizabeth Wurtzel died at age 52 on January 7, 2020. The author of Prozac Nation, which caused a boom in confessional writing, suffered from cancer.

Rex features

4/9 Buck Henry

The acclaimed screenwriter behind The Graduate and Get Smart died of a heart attack on January 8, at 89. He received critical acclaim for co-writing the movie The Graduate, nominated for an Oscar in 1967, and also received a nomination for the Best Director of the Academy Award for comedy. Heaven Can Wait, along with Warren Beatty.

Getty

5/9 Harry Hains

Actor Harry Hains starred in shows like The OA and American Horror Story, as well as working as a model and musician. He died at 27, his mother confirmed on Instagram, after struggling with mental health and addiction. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Harry Hains / Instagram

6/9

Alexis Eddy was a contestant in the sixth season of ‘Are You the the one’ on MTV? He died after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 9, at age 23.

Instagram

7/9 Edd byrnes

Edd Byrnes played the presenter of the soft voice dance contest Vince Fontaine in the 1978 musical “Grease”. He died suddenly on January 8.

8/9 Stan Kirsch

Stan Kirsch, who starred in the television series Highlander and in an episode of Friends, died on January 11 at his home in Los Angeles. He played Richie Ryan in Highlander: The Series and Monica’s youngest child, Ethan, in the episode of the first season of Friends ‘The One With the Ick Factor’.

Youtube

9/9 Derek Fowlds

Derek Fowlds died on January 17, at age 82. The British star was best known for playing Bernard Wooley in Yes Minister and his spin-off Yes First Minister, as well as Sergeant Oscar Blaketon in Heartbeat.

Rex

Rocky began fighting at the age of 16, before joining WWE in 1983, where he made history when he became the first African-American champion of the WWE team, a title won alongside fellow Tony Atlas.

During his career, he became known for speaking out against racism in wrestling.

“I was stubborn,” he said in 2017. “I kept fit and the things they were doing in the south, I wouldn’t.” They wanted to whip me on TV, as they used to do with slaves and all that. I said no. I entered as an athlete, and I will leave as an athlete. “And they respected me for that.”

Johnson earned his own nickname “The Rock” after following in his father’s footsteps and struggle, before becoming an actor.

Other notable figures have also paid their respects to Rocky, including Hulk Hogan, retired actor and fighter Mick Foley and fighter Matt Hardy.

.