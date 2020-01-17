Dutch technology company caught in US-China row

Caught at the junction

Dutch chip maker ASML chip maker Friday was at the center of a series between Beijing and Washington to deliver a hi-tech system to China.

ASML has been waiting for the Dutch government’s approval in June to deliver one of its machines to an anonymous Chinese customer amid US concerns that “high-sensitivity” technology could have military uses.

US and Chinese ambassadors this week pressured the Dutch government on both sides of the € 120m ($ 134m) machine, one of ASML’s newest.

Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag said Friday that the government “is studying the risks, security criteria and national interests” and will take a decision “in due course”.

“It is up to the government to see if it will grant us export licenses. We are waiting,” said Monique Mols, a spokesman for ASML, which is the world’s leading manufacturer of lithography systems used by the semiconductor industry.

US Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hostra quoted the Dutch daily Financieel Dagblad on Friday, saying the technology “does not belong to certain places” in an apparent reference to China.

He responded to comments in the same newspaper by his Chinese counterpart Xu Hong warning of the “politicization” of trade ties between China and the Netherlands on the machine.

Washington and Beijing have been in a trade war for the past two years, though they signed a ceasefire agreement Wednesday.

The bus-sized Extreme Ultraviolet (EU) device that ASML wishes to export to China prints on microchip circuits to the smallest level permitted by current microfracture technology.

However, the technology is listed in a multilateral agreement signed by some 40 countries, including the United States and the Netherlands, which govern the export controls of civilian-military dual-use technology.

After spending billions of dollars on two decades of research and development, ASML sold its first 12 EUVs in 2017 and expects to sell 35 to 40 per year by 2020.

Based in Veldhoven, near the southern city of Eindhoven, ASML is listed on the stock exchange of Amsterdam and Nasdaq, worth a total of 40 billion euros, with factories in Asia and the United States.

