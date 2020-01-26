If tensions were high before this crucial match at the bottom of the Dutch football league, the mascot making the draw beforehand allowed to bring a little lightness to the whole affair.

RKC Waalwijk and VVV Venlo met on Saturday in a match that could have huge ramifications on which avoids the relegation of Eredivisie – the elite of the Netherlands.

And although Venlo claimed three vital points to get away from the bottom of Waalwijk, the star of the series turned out to be someone who didn’t even play.

As is customary in most sports, a coin is thrown before each game to decide which team begins with possession.

In this game, rather than letting the referee throw the play, a child’s mascot has been loaded.

After receiving the green light from referee Edwin van de Graaf, the mascot turned the coin over in his own style, choosing to throw it as if he was throwing a frisbee, to the delight of everyone involved.

And you cannot say that the mascot lacked enthusiasm and thoroughness in his work, while he was running after his play to report which side had landed face up.

Given the unique technique and the luck it brought – Venlo won 2-1 – perhaps Venlo captain Nils Röseler will insist that this mascot draws for each of their remaining matches s ‘They hope to avoid relegation.

We definitely agree with Fox Sports, this draw “definitely wins the prize for originality”.