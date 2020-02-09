Dutch cyclists defy Storm Ciara

NEELTJE JANS – Call them horsemen in the storm.

While much of Northern Europe sank down on Sunday and hoped that Storm Ciara would soon blow with his hurricane winds, an intrepid group of cyclists made optimal use of the conditions to participate in the Dutch headwind championships.

The ingredients were simple: a basic bike without gears, no feather-light carbon racing frame, no steer wheels, strong legs, steel determination and wind. Much wind

Yet completing the 8.5-kilometer route along the coast of the province of Zeeland in the south of the Netherlands and across a storm-resistant barrier when heavy winders shot at riders with sand from nearby beaches was anything but simple, even for experienced riders. Organizers arranged for surrender at the end.

“I survived, but it’s very tough,” said 56-year-old Hans Deting, his right hand dripping with blood after being blown off his bike.

Although the idea of ​​plowing a headfirst on a bicycle in a major storm sounds like madness, it is surprisingly popular in the Netherlands, where many people commute to work with the bicycle despite wind or rain. Around 11,000 people showed an interest in participating online, but organizers only had a maximum of 300 places available.

This was, say the organizers, as close as possible in the largely pancake-flat Netherlands when tackling an Alpine stage in a cycling race.

“We call this the Dutch mountain”, organizer Robrecht Stoekenbroek told The Associated Press. “It’s like climbing a 10% slope on the worst bike you can imagine.”

With red and white wind socks bursting in the wind, riders bent over their handlebars in a desperate attempt to remain as aerodynamic as possible. Many competitors wore tight Lycra cycling clothes.

A man made a bold fashion statement by wearing a onesie with sprouts over his bike gear.

When crossing the Oosterscheldekering storm surge barrier, the cyclists closed the cycle path while struggling to keep their balance.

“There is nothing to hide,” said Stoekenbroek.

Many participants, who clockwise one by one, were not too interested in their time. It was just about completing the event.

“This is one thing on the bucket list,” said Edwin van Gaalen, leaning on his handlebars, gasping for breath after he had finished.

He paused to explain it further.

“Once you have done it, you want to do it twice. And more and more and more, because this is an experience that you must experience, “he said.” So I can talk a lot about this, but you have to participate to feel the wind, feel the experience, to get it all. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

. (TagsToTranslate) curiosities