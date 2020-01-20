Dust storms and golf ball-sized hailstorm hit Southeast Australia - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Parts of southeastern Australia are hit by hailstones the size of golf balls large enough to smash car windows and injure birds less than 24 hours after the region was hit by massive dust storms.

The hailstorms arrived in Canberra on Monday afternoon and covered the floor with white ice balls and leaves that had been pulled from trees. People ran for cover and the drivers drove off the street to find an underground car park for fear of hail damage.

The hail stopped after about 15 minutes, but the hailstones about 5 centimeters wide were enough to break windows and injure numerous birds, said Tom Swann, a researcher at the Australian Institute in Canberra. He found an injured cockatoo that “screamed terribly” and took him to the vet, where a “steady stream of injured birds came in”.

“Someone behind us at the vet brought another gala, another brought a currawong, another a crow,” he said to CNN.

The hailstorm is now heading east toward the coastal cities of Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle, according to the Australia Bureau of Meteorology. The office warned that cities could see “harmful winds (possibly destructive), large hailstones (possibly huge), and heavy rains”.

The hailstorm comes less than 24 hours after massive dust storms that swept New South Wales late Sunday afternoon, covering entire cities and darkening the sun.

Images from the floor showed huge, rolling clouds of dust that were at least ten stories high. The dust storm moved quickly, devouring neighborhoods in minutes, and hiding the previously blue sky.

The duststorms first hit the city of Narromine in the center of the state before moving east to Dubbo and then south to Parkes, according to CNN subsidiary Nine News.

The storm was not only big, it was long – videos show a dust storm that appears to stretch for miles around Narromine.

Residents of Dubbo and Parkes described how the sky turns orange as the dust storm approaches, and published videos in which the sky is completely black just minutes later when the storm breaks completely over the cities.

The dust storms were probably caused by violent winds in the area – gusts of up to 95 km / h in Parkes and 107 km / h in Dubbo, according to the Australian meteorology office. The state has been suffering from drought for several years, the country is dry and the soil is loose – this makes it easier to throw dust into the air.

The rain brought relief on Sunday evening and washed away the dust in Dubbo and Parkes. It was especially welcome for these drought-hit cities where it has rained only lightly since 2017. When it rained on Sunday, the children ran out to celebrate and cheered and cheered.

The rain was also a relief for state firefighters, fighting the worst flames the country has seen in decades. According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, rain in most of the state’s fireplaces fell within 24 hours.

But the rains weren’t enough to put the flames out and are unlikely to be enough to end the drought. Some have warned that as the drought continues, dust storms may increase in frequency.

The dust storm on Sunday was the second in central New South Wales in a week; Another huge dust storm hit the city of Forbes south of Dubbo last Thursday, Nine News reported.

Symptoms of climate change

The forest fires and dust storms were exacerbated by extreme heat and drought – according to experts, these are symptoms of the Australian climate crisis.

Australia’s bush has been drying up since January 2017 – the worst drought in existence. New South Wales has received less than 25 millimeters of rain each year for the past three years, which has never happened before.

The drought has hit rural towns hard. The city of Murrurundi, northwest of Sydney, has seen no significant rain in three years. The cities are supplied with water by trucks that travel 10 to 20 trips a day. When the trucks stopped, the city was completely dry in three days.

The drought has exacerbated natural events such as the dust storm on Sunday – and also destroyed livelihoods. Cattle and sheep farmers have seen their land crack and bone dry in recent years, and many are struggling to keep their livestock alive.

“It’s not just dry on the surface,” said cow farmer James Galbraith. “It is dry all along the line. So we see both trees and pastures. We farmers only hold on to us.”

Many saw this catastrophic weather as a sign that Australia urgently needs climate protection. Tens of thousands of people took part in protests across the country earlier this month and urged the government to do more to combat the climate crisis.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.