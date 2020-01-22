Alia Bhatt, who will follow at the next Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently surprised everyone with her first glance as the Queen Mafia. The actress looked pretty convincing in her new avatar and bag of awards from everyone for it. The actress was busy shooting the film, but her work schedule was hit by a roadblock when she revealed that she had to be home because of her back injury.

On Monday Alia shared her photo with her cat Edward in bed. Alia was wrapped in a blanket while Edward was busy posing for the camera. Actress Gangubai Kathiawadi looked bad in the picture and explained why. She wrote: “Selfie’s time with mum causes her back to hurt and has no better at 2:00 in the morning.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt did not damage her back while shooting, revealing the real reason to stay home

After this update shared by Alia, many tabloids and news stories claimed that Alia had hurt herself on the scenes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia ensured that these rumors avoided and published the story on Instagram in the same experiment.

With the help of a new update on Inste Alia, she informed her fans that she hadn’t hurt the Gangubai Kathiawadi sets, but was in pain because of the long-lasting back damage that had recently been recreated.

“All the articles out there say I hurt myself in the scenes of my movie .. NOT true .. This is an old injury that has been working for some time and one day happened in the home. No accident or anything .. pls pls this will clarify next time before printing long articles about what happened to me .. Despite having said that thanks to a few days of complete rest and being horizontal, I am back in action and resuming filming from today! Thank you for all the news that we have been doing very well, because I was doing very well, ”she wrote in her note.

Speaking of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is adapted from a book by Hus Zaidi Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, the owner of brothel and ancestors. The film will hit theaters on September 11, 2020.

In addition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia also has Brahmastru opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan. He is also part of Takht Karan Johar and has a key role in the RRR of SS Rajamouli.

