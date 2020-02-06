During the crunch period, the Bruins improve their physicality

WINNIPEG, MB – JANUARY 31: Line judge Brian Mach # 78 leads Brandon Carlo # 25 of the Boston Bruins after a second fight against Gabriel Bourque # 57 of the Winnipeg Jets (not shown) at Bell MTS Place on January 31, from the ice, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley / NHLI via Getty Images)

Boston Bruins: How much will David Pastrnak cost at some point? by Filip Canda

The Boston Bruins finally show the physicality that they lacked.

There is no doubt that the Boston Bruins have no physical presence in their game throughout the season. But on Friday the Bruins played good, old-fashioned, hard-hitting hockey. The Bruins had three battles against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, which were crucial for the rest of the game.

The Bruins hadn’t campaigned for their teammates before Friday when they had to take a difficult goal.

For example, when Tuukka Rask got an elbow on his head shortly before the All Star break, not a single Bruins player came to defend his goalkeeper. They had given no physical tone and let the teams take advantage of every game.

However, on Friday night the Bruins rose physically and continued the physical game against Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Bruins won both games with a lot of help from their physical game. Her physical play was instrumental in winning puck battles and generating sales.

All you have to do is look at Charlie McAvoy’s reaction to someone taking their freedom against the Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper to see that it is something the team is trying to improve everyone.

If the Bruins can continue this physical game, I think they can consistently be among the teams that fear good teams.

I think physicality is so important, especially in today’s hockey era, because there are so many good teams and good players that you need something that can make you stand out.

Physicality is one of the things that can make a good team even better and is so simple that it is sometimes overlooked.

The physical condition leads to more sales and can lead to a team winning more puck battles than I said before, which gives a team an advantage, both offensively and defensively. If the Bruins can play a physical game consistently, they always have a small advantage over their opponent.

The Boston Bruins are already a good team and are doing well throughout, but if they continue this physical game they will get even better.