Mollywood heartbreaker Dulquer Salmaan has a busy schedule this year with multiple films in a row for release. Malayalam’s superstar who is absorbed these days with the promotions of her first release of the year, Varane Avashyamund, went to her social networks yesterday to present the film’s advance.

The handsome actor shared the preview on his Twitter account with a subtitle that read: “Love. Life. Family. Relationships Gathering all this in a super special movie. Here’s the preview of #VaraneAvashyamund that will be released on February 6 in the CCG and February 7 throughout India. Very excited !!! “

Varane Avashyamund Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer is a perfect mix of love, comedy and emotions

dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) February 1, 2020

Speaking about the trailer, the 2-minute and 30-second video promises to be a complete family artist. The trailer begins with Kalyani Priyadarshan, who does not believe in loving marriage and, instead, feels more comfortable opting for an arranged marriage, after which he is looking for his “Mr. Right” through marriage sites. Dulquer Salmaan plays a happy and lucky guy who believes in living life to the fullest.

Veteran actors Shobana and Suresh Gopi, who were once one of the most sought-after on-screen pairs, with their strong presence on the screen, are a delight to watch in the trailer.

The duo of Shobana and Suresh Gopi has joined after a 15-year gap.

In addition to the main stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana, Varane Avashyamund also has a list of talented actors in the form of Urvashi, Laloo Alex, KPAC Lalitha and others in key roles.

Before the launch of the preview, the teaser, the posters and the song Nee Vaa In Aarumukha were very well received by the public.

The protagonist of Dulquer Salmaan has been directed by Anoop Sathyan, and has been funded by Dulquer himself under his production label Wayfarer Films.

Varane Avashyamund is scheduled to arrive on the big screens on February 7.

