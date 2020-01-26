Dublin's mother is desperately asking for help when the brave daughter, 6, is fighting an incurable condition

The mother of a brave Dublin girl who suffers from an incurable disease is desperately looking for help when her daughter is at the end of her life.

Little Daisy McDonald is in the advanced stages of Rett Syndrome and her mother Lynn has been struggling to give her the best possible life and care for six years and eleven months.

Since the beginning of 2020, Daisy has managed to resist the opportunities and continue to struggle to survive despite her condition deteriorating, reports Dublin Live.

She is now at home with mother Lynn (38) and sister Ellie (11), who previously received the “Tallaght Person of the Year” award for her dedication to her sister.

Daisy McDonald, sister Ellie and mother Lynn (Image: Lynn McDonald)

The loving family hopes that Daisy will continue to fight until her seventh birthday on February 18.

But Lynn has to fund home care that is not available through the state so that she and Ellie Daisys can spend their last moments by their side.

A GoFundMe program founded by Lynn currently has a goal of EUR 10,000 and covers the cost of EUR 384 per day for 24-hour care of Daisy by the Jack and Jill Foundation during their final days.

Lynn said: “Daisy arrived home on her bumbulance angel trip, accompanied by Garda, and expected 24 hours to spend with me and her loved ones.

“She has resisted adversity and is still fighting 10 nights later. Her care needs are those of an intensive care unit and she is relentless, but she is determined and in no way ready to go anywhere. While she is in her struggle, do the same . ” I.

“Daisy’s needs are so great that we need 24/7 care. It’s just not safe to do it alone without help.

“We have never been able to rely on the system and at this point in Daisy’s life I finally want to be her mother, not her doctor, nurse, physiotherapist, educator or OT.

“We just want to spend so much time with my little warrior without all the stress and worry.”

Lynn told Dublin Live that her “heart was broken” when she had to fight again to give Daisy the best possible care allowance of € 109 per week.

She said, “I just want to be her mother and have the support at home.”

The fund has so far achieved half of its goal because the family is unable to meet the costs or receive further help from a bank or credit union.

You can donate to GoFundMe HERE and follow the latest Daisy updates on the Daisy’s Days Facebook page.

