Dublin Racing Festival highlights and what it means for Cheltenham

The weekend’s action in Leopardstown was racing at its most exciting, awesome best. From the excellence of Rachel Blackmore on honeysuckle to the immortality of Faugheen to a new level, here we choose the most important artists from the Dublin Racing Festival and how they form with the great in Cheltenham, just around the corner in March.

Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle dug deep to overcome Darver Star and Petit Mouchoir, who presented serious challenges to Rachel Blackmore before the phenomenal six-year-old crossed the border. For the weekend, Honeysuckle won her last two obstacle races at Fairyhouse with a combined 20 lengths. This victory in the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle shows that this undefeated mare can both leave the field for death and dig out a grim victory, which will please trainer Henry De Bromhead. The champion Hurdle is the likely goal with Epatante in the wings waiting as a tough opponent. However, Honeysuckle has proven that left-handed turning should not be a problem if she is preparing for her first appearance in Cheltenham.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Jockey Rachael Blackmore with the trophy after Honeysuckle won the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle (PA)

Faugheen

Where can you start with this horse? The 12-year-old once again caught the hearts of racing fans in Leopardstown. Trainer Willie Mullins described Faugheen’s victory in the Flogas Novice Chase as one of the most special winners he has ever had. Rapturous noise struck Faugheen when he crossed the line to beat stablemate Easy Game half a length, “the Machine” is now three of three over fences after the decision was made to pursue him this season, after a glorious career. A former winner of the Hurdle champion in Cheltenham in 2015, also the Irish champion Hurdle a year later, prevented the emotion of the victory that Mullins revealed which race Faugheen would be envisaged for the March festival. He has entries in the Marsh Novices Chase (5-1) and the RSA Novices Chase (8-1).

Chacun Pour Soi

In addition to riding on Faugheen, Paul Townend was honored with another racing superstar in Chacun Pour Soi. After the disappointment of A Plus Tard’s detachment in December, Willie Mullin’s eight-year-old bounced back with an excellent performance to win the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase and place himself firmly in the Champion Chase frame for Cheltenham. Although A Plus Tard was a late withdrawal and Cilaos Emery fell at the first fence, Mullins can be encouraged by the previous victory of Chacun Pour Soi in Punchestown last May when he defeated the critically acclaimed Defi Du Seuil. It was assumed that a confrontation between Defi Du Seuil and defending champion Altior was on the cards, but an Irish hat has now been thrown into the ring.

notebook

The Irish festival of Rachel Blackmore got underway on Saturday while riding from Notebook to glory in the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase, where Cash Back was long conquered. Undefeated over fences, Notebook doubled its rank 1 figure, building on its second win on Boxing Day in the Racing Post Novice Chase. Trainer Henry De Bromhead has a strong entry for the Arkle here, with the 7-year-old currently the 5-2 favorite. Jockey Blackmore was full of praise for the performance of the undefeated hunter.

She said, “He is such a pleasure to ride. He attacks his fences, but he can also shorten well. He is class.”

Delta Work

This season, Delta Work has become a superstar for Gordon Elliott. The seven-year-old landed the Savills Chase in Leopardstown in December and delivered a fantastic performance this weekend to defeat the class 1-winning pursuers Kemboy and Presenting Percy to win the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. Trained by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud and ridden by Jack Kennedy, Delta Work can be found as a favorite alongside Al Boum Photo at 4-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Delta Work is no stranger to the festival, he won the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle in 2018 and was a strong third last year in Topofthegame in the RSA. The Gold Cup is a delightful prospect with Santini, Lostintranslation and Clan Des Obeaux also winning big victories this season.

.