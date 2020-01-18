Dublin firefighter dies after more than 38 years of work

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

DUBLIN, Virginia (WFXR) – The Dublin Fire Department announced the loss of a longtime firefighter on Friday evening.

The department first mentioned firefighter Rubin Lineberry on Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post asking the community to keep him in mind.

On Friday evening, however, the Dublin Fire Department officially announced the death of Lineberry.

According to the ministry, Lineberry spent more than 38 and a half years as a firefighter and line officer in Dublin.

There will be a visit to the chapel of the Bower funeral home in Pulaski from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday January 20.

Lineberry’s funeral will be in the same chapel on Tuesday January 21 at 2 p.m. followed by his burial in Thornspring cemetery.

