1 in 5 people in the UAE and over 50 million people worldwide are living with arthritis. The disease, an inflammation of the joints, affects people of all ages, from six-month-old babies to the elderly. In order to raise awareness of this common state of health and improve life, the Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF) is organizing an arthritis awareness marathon. The Walk for Arthritis 2020 will be held in Dubai on Friday February 21, 2020. Supported by the Municipality of Dubai, the event is open to the public and will be held along the Dubai Creek Park for 3.5 kilometers. In addition to the participants, medical specialists will also be on hand during the marathon to help dispel the myths about bone health and share details on the symptoms of arthritis to aid in early detection.

Commenting on the upcoming event, rheumatologist consultant and founding member of MEAF, Dr. Humeira Badsha said: “This marathon for arthritis patients helps us to break the myth that these patients cannot lead normal lives. and also acts as a great tray brewer to renew. their motivation, build camaraderie with other patients and caregivers who are there to provide full support. With the right knowledge and the right lifestyle, you will not only manage your arthritis, but will prosper despite it. ”

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the two most common types of arthritis. Common symptoms include pain, stiffness, and swelling. According to some estimates, about 20% of the population of the Gulf region suffer from some form of arthritis. In general, around 60% of people with rheumatoid arthritis, who do not receive the appropriate treatment, are unable to work ten years after its onset. If people are introduced to the right exercise and weight loss programs, they can manage this condition and can avoid undergoing surgery.

