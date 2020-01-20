Basant is an important festival in India and Pakistan, as it marks the start of the spring season each year and is celebrated with kite and traditional food. True to this South Asian tradition, Al Ghurair Exchange is organizing a kite festival in Dubai on January 30 and 31, 2020. Basant Bahar, organized in collaboration with several South Asian community groups in the UAE, will be held in Wahat Al Zaweya Development on the Dubai-Al Ain road. Share details of the event at a press conference, Al Ghurair Exchange general manager Syed Umar Farooq said: “The two-day festival will include kite competitions, traditional food stalls, music and activities for families and singles. ”

The event will also include DJs, live songs and drummers, and spaces designed for people to organize a barbecue. There will be separate spaces for singles and families so that everyone has the opportunity to participate. Al Ghurair Exchange will also offer participants hundreds of free kites and gifts.

Syed Umar Farooq said that the main objective of holding the festival was to give Indian and Pakistani expatriates in the United Arab Emirates a chance to celebrate their traditional basant festival, as this is a major event in their country. ‘origin. “We are organizing this event for the second year in a row after a massive response to the first festival last year,” he added.

The event brought together around 5,000 people last year and this year more than 7,000 people are expected to attend. Rizwan Ashraf Rana, a representative from Wahat Al Zaweya, said that his company was happy to provide space for this important community festival. Basant Bahar will start at 8 p.m. on January 30 and continue until 7 p.m. on January 31. Some prominent members of the South Asian community in the UAE will also be invited as special guests.

.