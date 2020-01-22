An Indian retailer won this year’s Infiniti Mega Raffle draw at the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). According to a press release, Sreejith has been buying the raffle ticket, worth 200 AED, for ten years and has finally become a winner. He will receive a cash prize of 200,000 AED with an Infiniti QX50 car. Speaking of winning the award after a decade of investing, Sreejith said, “I couldn’t believe my ears. I have diligently bought a raffle ticket every year for the past 10 years, hoping to bring luck one day. This victory means a lot to me and I now believe that dreams can come true. I have two boys and a third on the way, and this money will give my children a bright future. “

Those interested in participating in the daily raffles should simply purchase a ticket. A lucky customer will return home with a cash prize of AED 1 million towards the end of DSF.

The Dubai Shopping Festival started on December 26, 2019 and will run until February 1, 2020. During the festival, shoppers have many chances to win prizes in cash, gold and luxury vehicles. Speaking at the launch of this year’s draws, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) CEO Ahmed Al Khaja said: “To date, these annual raffles have changed the lives of many in Dubai , and it is the success of these initiatives that have made DSF what it is today. We are confident that the prices offered for this special edition of DSF will meet the expectations of DSF buyers and world reputation of the festival. “

.