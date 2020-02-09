Dubai sets the world record for electricity and water savings

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Saturday that it has set a new world record in water and electricity savings. DEWA said it had registered 1.86 minutes in electricity lost by customers, which is much lower than the 15 minutes recorded by its prominent counterparts in the European Union. Speaking about this achievement, the Managing Director and CEO DEWA, ​​Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said: “We continuously work to improve the capacity and efficiency of transmission and distribution networks to provide electricity and water services in accordance with the higher standards of reliability, availability, efficiency, and sustainability. This is to meet the growing demand for energy and water and keep pace with the ambitious urban and economic plans of Dubai. “

He also said: “We are proud that DEWA is part of the worldwide achievements of the UAE that are made by Emirati men and women who do everything possible to provide cutting-edge services to make Dubai the most intelligent and happy city in the world.” . “

Following its strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure in the emirate, DEWA is also building an integrated intelligent network consisting of 10 programs that will be completed in different phases by 2035. These programs include asset management, information technology infrastructure, automation of distribution, advanced measurement system for electricity and water, transmission automation, systems integration, telecommunications, big data and analysis and security.

In 2018, DEWA reported losses of 3.3 percent of electricity transmission and distribution networks, which were less than 6-7 percent in Europe and the US. UU. Water network losses were around 6.5 percent compared to about 15 percent in North America. The country also ranked first, for the third consecutive year, for obtaining electricity, in the Word Bank Doing Business 2020 report. This report measured the ease of doing business in 190 countries. DEWA had 100 percent of all indicators of obtaining electricity, such as the process to obtain an electrical connection, the associated costs and the time required to complete each process, reliability, transparency, etc.

