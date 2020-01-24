Dubai Roads and Transport Authority publishes new rules and regulations for road transportation and car rental

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is undeniably an extremely active force that does its job effectively. Although it also makes sure to meet deadlines, the organization recently succeeded in partnering with Careem, the latter having started this week to operate 3,500 bikes across the emirate of the Gulf from 350 stations. Now members of the Roads and Transport Authority have released a set of rules to regulate road transport and car rental activities in Dubai. This step aims to control the transport of passengers, goods, valuables, packages, foodstuffs and furniture by specialized companies.

The rules also govern the rental of buses, trucks, recreational vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles. “The issuance of this decision is part of a plan to take advantage of road transport and streamline vehicle rental activities in the emirate. The overall goal is to regulate the practice of these activities in this dynamic city “said Sultan Al Marzooqi, director of commercial transportation. The activities of RTA’s licensing agency, reported Khaleej Times.

He added: “The decision clearly defines the roles of the RTA licensing agency in this regard, which include deciding on the license applications covered by the decision and specifying the number of vehicles the company can use to transport passengers and set up a database for the activities, facilities and vehicles covered by this decision. “According to the new rules, in coordination with the licensing bodies in the emirate, the companies must now request approval from RTA. It is a condition for the completion of the issue, renewal and modification of permits if they are linked to an activity mentioned in the decision. “The number of transport and rental car companies registered in Dubai is 12,000 and the number of vehicles registered for transport and rental activities is 255,000,” concluded Sultan. Al Marzooqi.

