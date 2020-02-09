Dubai police launch SWAT Challenge, issue noise alert

Dubai police launched the SWAT Challenge (Special and tactical weapons) of the UAE 2020, under the patronage of the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This challenge, which will take place in the Training City of Al Ruwayaa from February 9 to 13, will consist of competitions between 54 elite teams from 30 countries, which will compete in various scenarios, such as overcoming obstacle courses, rescuing officers or wounded hostages, participate in the challenge tower, etc. Dubai police also issued a noise alert to people residing near the Dubai Police Academy when training for the challenge began.

More details of the SWAT Challenge were shared during a press conference. The commander in chief of the Dubai police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, said: “The competition is an expression of the country’s reputation in organizing large events. It is a good opportunity to exchange experience of the best tactical teams and squadrons in the world. Although the teams come from different training schools, they are united in obtaining partnerships. “

The official UAE SWAT Challenge account published a video clip of the ongoing training on social networks, along with the legend: “Tactical units around the world are making their way through training exercises in Al Ruwayyah Training City, in preparation for the #UAESWATChallenge 2020 that starts tomorrow!

#Video | The Internal Security Forces of Lebanon record their first attempt on the first day of #UAESWATChallenge.

New teams from China, Pakistan and Chechnya are also competing this year. Members of the public can also attend parts of the competitions and more than 500 tickets have been sold. Major General Al Marri attended some of the ongoing training carried out by the teams of the UAE Ministry of Interior, Saudi Arabia and the Chechen Republic. He thanked the level of preparation of the organizing committee and also met with the panel of judges, which consists of 34 members of the UAE and the United States.

