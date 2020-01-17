Dubai Opera and Broadway Entertainment unite with Sharjah, UNESCO Book World Capital 2019

Dubai Opera and the Broadway Entertainment Group have teamed up with Sharjah, UNESCO Book World Capital 2019. This partnership aims to highlight the role of literature, poetry and the performing arts in bridging the gap gaps and bring together people from different cultures and age groups. A spokesperson for the Dubai Opera said their agreement “unites two cultural institutions and brings culture, literature and music to life.” The three entities celebrate the Winter / Spring 2020 series of shows at the Dubai Opera by offering customers a free book on the opening evenings of the theatrical adaptations of these novels:

Broken Wings – Based on the poetic novel by renowned author Khalil Gibran from 1912, this musical was adapted by Nadim Naaman and Dana Alfardan. It was produced by Bronagh Lagan, with orchestrations by Joe Davison.

Dates: January 17-18

Price: 295 AED and more

The Little Prince – This show is based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry from 1945 and will offer audiences of all ages a performance combining dance, music and circus, with superb sets and costumes. Choreographed and directed by Anne Tournié, it was adapted and co-directed by Chris Mouron, and includes original music by Terry Truck.

Dates: January 23-25

Price: 275 AED and more

The Kite Runner – Khaled Hosseini’s success story, a friendship story set in Afghanistan, was adapted for the scene by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft.

Dates: February 27-29

Price: 250 AED and more

Speaking about upcoming shows and the new partnership, Broadway Entertainment Group general manager Liz Koops said, “We are delighted to offer audiences a rich season of theatrical performances inspired by the writings of great authors and poets. We invite the public to discover for themselves how the page is translated on stage in the emblematic setting that is the Dubai Opera. Project manager Sharjah World Book Capital 2019, Marwa Al Aqroubi said that this collaboration was important for Sharjah because for more than 45 years, the emirate “has been at the heart of the cultural movement of the region” and continues to “bring together people of books, reading and the arts. ” Tickets are available online at www.dubaiopera.com

.