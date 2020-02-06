Dubai government fees exempted by the Executive Board

The Dubai Executive Council has exempted the rates of government services in the emirate, in an effort to reduce life and business costs in Dubai. This includes the services provided by the health, social, economic, marine, leisure and infrastructure sectors. Around 2,356 administrative fees of 22 government agencies were reviewed, after which new legislation was introduced to limit or reduce fees for various services. The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Board, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler from Dubai The decision is expected to boost the economy, support investors and improve the competitiveness of the UAE worldwide.

During the meeting, Shaikh Hamdan promised to continue the momentum to adopt development initiatives. He also said: “The government’s role is to promote Dubai to the rank of the most advanced and happiest cities in the world. It also has the task of serving people and providing an enabling environment to achieve the welfare of society members and consolidate happiness, which is why we need to periodically review existing legislation and policies to keep pace with the changes and maintain the sustainability of our development journey. “

Previously, Shaikh Hamdan issued a resolution to reduce rates for real estate activities for members of the National Broker program. In 2019, the UAE Cabinet also modified and eliminated the rates of more than 1,500 federal government services provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Economy, in order to increase foreign investment and promote the country as a business center.

