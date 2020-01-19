Dubai Golf Courses Say Goodbye To Single Use Plastic Bottles

Dubai Golf has launched a new plastic-free campaign. As part of this campaign, all single-use plastic bottles will be banned on its golf courses in the emirate. Dubai Creek Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates will participate in this ecological campaign which will eliminate the use of 785,000 plastic bottles per year. This number of plastic bottles, if assembled, would create a structure 200 times higher than the Burj Khalifa. Their elimination also means about 1.2 million ounces less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. In collaboration with Dell Technologies, golf clubs will provide all members and visitors with a reusable aluminum water bottle. Golfers will be encouraged to keep their new bottles by giving them a permanent place in their golf bags. These bottles can be filled with water in the various water igloo stations installed on the golf courses.

Speaking of this new sustainability initiative, Dubai Golf CEO Christopher May said: “Sustainability is a key pillar of Dubai Golf’s ethical principles and our campaign of reusable bottles in partnership with Dell Technologies marks an important step to dispose of single use plastic from our golf courses.

He added: “With world-renowned courses hosting international tournaments, we are responsible for setting a precedent for sustainable practice in the golf industry. We will continue to implement initiatives that respect our respectful policies , and we look forward to building a greener future. ”

Mohammed Amin, Executive Vice President of Dell Technologies, said he was delighted with this partnership, which is their first collaboration of this type in the Middle East. He added: “We chose Dubai Golf because their vision is perfectly aligned with ours – we are striving in a new direction to combine sustainability and technology in sport. We look forward to taking steps together towards a better future. “

.