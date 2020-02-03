Dubai Food Festival: everything you need to know

If there is a city known for its informal restaurants, street food, spectacular dining experiences and places of desserts that satisfy the sweet tooth, it is Dubai. There is no shortage of top-notch food places in the Gulf emirate. We are sure that everyone knows the famous Dubai Food Festival, a delight for UAE residents and for tourists traveling around the world to attend the gastronomic festival for more than two weeks. Successfully described as “Foodies Heaven,” the Dubai Food Festival will begin at the end of February this year. It extends through different parts of the city, from shopping centers and high-end restaurants to street markets. The most popular are still the old favorites JBR, City Walk and Jumeirah Beach.

The central point for exhibiting culinary talent, the annual extravagance welcomes tons of chefs, aspiring chefs, food enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs or local and international entrepreneurs. Needless to say, the Dubai Food Festival is the city’s largest food celebration in the Middle East. The festival offers a lot of exciting events and promotions related to food, highlighting the unique gastronomic scene of Dubai, its personalities and world-class dining experiences. The 2020 edition is ready to be the best so far with a series of new and exciting events and promotions for visitors, from unique gastronomic experiences in the city to limited edition coffee flavors. Here is everything you need to know while preparing for a scene full of fun and love!

Dubai food festival

Dates:

February 21, 2020 to March 9, 2020

Prices:

One of the best aspects of the Dubai Food Festival is that there is no fixed price or budget that you should consider. It all depends on your personal choice. You could pay less if you try the quite reasonable restaurants and pop-up restaurants, or get hit in your pocket if you choose to enjoy an exclusive seven-course menu exclusive to Michelin-starred chefs. . It is your call!

Events:

The Dubai Food Festival hosts events such as the Swyp Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems, Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, Taste of Dubai, Limited Coffee Edition and Cheese Festival. This is what each of them implies:

Restaurant Week

The most established and experienced restaurants in Dubai are responsible for making the “Restaurant Week” fashionable. Places like Bleu Blanc Dubai, Hotel Cartagena, Morimoto Zheng He’s, GIA, Scape Restaurant and the Lounge manage this part of the Dubai Food Festival. A large number of various three-course meals organized in these restaurants make up the highly anticipated “Restaurant Week”.

Have dinner and win

What fun is there without surprise gifts and treats? The Dubai Food Festival hosts a segment of “Dine and Win” where participating restaurants can win amazing prizes and gifts.

Hidden gems

The “Hidden Gems” event organized by the Dubai Food Festival allows ten underestimated but delicious restaurants to participate and win with the maximum votes of diners. Everything is in the hands of food lovers!

Gastronomic experience

Offering everyone a chance, there are several places and prices for master classes and chef’s tables. First introduced last year, Foodie Experience allows people to acquire a new culinary skill and try menus selected by world-famous chefs. This segment also includes thematic visits, workshops with nutritionists and tasting menus exclusive to the most excellent restaurants in Dubai.

Dubai flavor

This includes some of the most famous chefs from around the world who perform live cooking demonstrations and present their latest culinary innovations.

Limited edition of coffee

This is for all those who need a dose of caffeine to spend the day! Limited Coffee Edition brings a variety of gourmet coffees under one roof.

Cheese festival



The Cheese Festival will surely make you want to ‘say cheese’! It is the best place for all cheese lovers. The festival features several cheese-filled delicacies that make the Dubai Food Festival even more enjoyable. It comprises different sizes, shapes and qualities of cheese. Visitors can try and buy imported varieties, meet vendors from across the region and attend workshops to learn the best way to choose, make and cook with cheese.

Events and activities:

Swyp Beach Canteen, the flagship of the Dubai Food Festival, takes place on Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Beach. It is a great place for family picnics and recovery sessions with friends and loved ones. The Jumeirah Beach boardwalk is lit with food trucks, live music, informational workshops and cooking demonstrations. There is also a wide range of interactive sessions for children and adults.

Launched in 2014, the Dubai Food Festival has become bigger and better over the years. Organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing Department (DTCM), it is a strategic part of the city’s festival program throughout the year to promote tourism and development in the retail sector. from Dubai We are eager to try the different delicacies in the next edition of the DFF! We know we can’t wait for the Cheese Festival! What is at the top of your list? Share it in the comments below.

