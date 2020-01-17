Dubai Expo 2020: the United States announces its participation in the World Expo

The United States has become the last country to join Expo 2020 Dubai, to be held from October 2020 to April 2021. A statement shared recently by the United States Department of State said, “The State Department is pleased to ” announce the participation of the United States. United at Expo 2020 Dubai, the next universal exhibition and the first in the Middle East and Africa. Exhibitions, also known in the United States as World Fairs, are important opportunities to showcase the freedom, ideals, business, culture and global leadership of the United States. She added that the American pavilion was the result of “the generosity of the UAE government” and added that it would be “a historic opportunity for a global audience” and “a golden opportunity” for the American private sector “to show its creativity and its innovation, as well as pursuing commercial partnerships and new markets with business leaders from around the world. ”

The United States pavilion, located in the thematic area of ​​mobility of Expo 2020, is based on the theme What Moves You? The spirit of mobility. The circular pavilion, designed by the American architect Curtis W Fentressin, will appear in motion. He will present personal rockets, robot surgeons, etc. It will also present American innovation through a unique journey created by 13 of the best American organizations.

Visitors will be able to witness American achievements from the past, present and future. They will learn new technologies and new concepts, such as hyperloop, which can define how humans will move in the future. According to The National, President of the US-UAE Business Council, Danny Sebright said, “Our ability to demonstrate all the positive things that America represents cannot be better accomplished in this part of the world in 2020 and 2021 than by building and to host an American pavilion at Expo 2020. “

A total of 192 countries are participating in the 173-day universal exhibition. Each country’s pavilion will have a unique design and be a deeply immersive experience, with interactive exhibits, live entertainment, memorable meeting spaces and more.

