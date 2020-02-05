Dubai Airport reports the first passenger decline in 20 years

Although Dubai International saw its first passenger decline in two decades, it remained the busiest international passenger airport in the world

The number of travelers passing through Dubai International Airport dropped last year for the first time in 20 years, but the airport remains the busiest in the world for international passengers, the authorities said on Wednesday.

The traffic at the most important traffic junction decreased by 3.1 percent to 86.4 million passengers, after 89.15 million passengers in 2018, the Dubai Airports announced.

According to the government agency Dubai Statistics Center, it is the first passenger decline at Dubai International since at least 2000.

The airport maintained its position as the world’s leading airport for international passengers and beat Heathrow Airport, ranked second, by six million passengers, the statement said.

The decline in passenger numbers was attributed to a “series of challenges”, including the 45-day runway closure in the south of the airport to allow for modernization, global market conditions, and global grounding for the Boeing 737 MAX.

“While customer numbers were lower in 2019 than in the previous year, the impact of the 45-day runway closure, Jet Airways bankruptcy and Boeing 737 MAX foundation made an estimated 3.2 million passengers over the course of the year,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

The low-cost airline Flydubai was one of the largest customers of the Boeing 737 MAX, which had been based in March last year after two accidents with 346 deaths and an in-depth review of the US manufacturer’s safety practices.

India, with 11.9 million passengers, accounted for the largest number of passengers using Dubai Airport.

Saudi Arabia made the second largest contribution with 6.3 million just before 6.2 million.

The number of flights handled by the airport also declined last year and, according to Dubai Airports, declined by 8.6 percent to 373,261.

The cargo volume handled fell by 4.8 percent to 2.5 million tons.

Passenger numbers in Dubai reached a record 16.73 million passengers last year, an increase of 5.1 percent compared to 2018, but far below the 20 million that the authorities hope to welcome this year.

In recent years, the dazzling city-state has been struggling with an economic slowdown led by its major real estate and tourism sectors.

Growth slowed to 1.94 percent in 2018, before recovering slightly to 2.1 percent last year, according to government officials.

Dubai has high hopes for the world fair Expo 2020, which will open for six months later this year to boost the slowing economy.

Gulf filters passengers from China during the virus outbreak

