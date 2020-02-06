DSS recruitment: imitator arrested in Kano

The 29-year-old Sule Arome was arrested on Thursday by the Ministry of State Security (DSS) in the state of Kano for pretending to be the deputy commissioner of the ministry responsible for recruitment.

The state’s DSS director, Mr. Alhassan Muhammad, said this while he demonstrated the suspect in Kano on Thursday.

The DSS director said the suspect, who cheated on four people under the pretense of helping his recruitment, was arrested by service personnel during a raid on a criminal hiding spot in the Hausawa neighborhood on Zoo Road in Kano, NAN Service.

He told journalists that the suspect had collected N 15,000 each from the four victims as a recruitment fee and another N 6,000 for mission suits, and asked them to buy training kits.

“The suspect also instructed the victims to report to Kaduna State on January 25, where they had spent three days in the Kawo Motor Park without knowing where to go.

“We received the report when the victims returned from their unsuccessful trips to Kaduna, where we mobilized activists and attacked the black spot where we arrested flavors,” he said.

He promised that the suspect would be brought to justice after an ongoing investigation.