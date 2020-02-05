Drunk student detained by officers after racist and homophobic Tirade

A drunk student was reportedly arrested after he was racist and homophobic in class and broke a student’s laptop.

Dayton Kingery, a 21-year-old originally from Connecticut, was taken from a classroom at Chapman University in California on Wednesday (February 5). According to videos circulating on different social media platforms, Kingery walked into a classroom drunkenly and shouted obscenities.

Kingery is seen while he is in class and shouts that he is drunk. “I drank Bacardi all day,” he says. “I h ****** hate n ***** s.”

After getting more excited, Kingery’s classmates begin to tell him to settle down. “Do you have zeros here?” He said.

Images from a different angle then show that Kingery is being defended by his classmates while he continues to scream with unclear speech.

Later another student identifies Kingery and threatens them.

“Don’t say my name,” he says. “You don’t know who I am, man. I’m not joking. F ***** g you bury, I’m worth $ 50 million dollars. “

Another video shows Kingery being thrown into the hall by his classmates and after someone accidentally gives him a backpack that is not his, he throws the bag down the hall before stomping on it.

Orange Police Department officers see another Hogtied Kingery walking out of his classroom in another video.

In a letter to students, faculty and university, Daniele Struppa, President of Chapman University, said “appropriate legal and disciplinary processes are being implemented”.

“We are also taking vigorous interim action to ensure the safety of the classroom and campus homes involved,” she added in the letter that was shared on the school’s Twitter. “I also want to apologize to the Black and LGBTQIA communities that were specifically targeted by today’s incident.”

Kingery, who identifies himself as a Republican, is a Connecticut resident who went to a college preparation school in Greenwich with an annual price tag of $ 44,510. The father of Kingery allegedly owns two car dealers in New York.

