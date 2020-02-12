Drunk stepfather sat and cried instead of trying to save the dying boy from the crash

Michael Guest has been in jail for seven years crashing his truck while he was drunk and killing 11-year-old stepson Tyler Hammett (Photos: Bentonville County Sheriff’s Office)

A moving stepfather was crying hysterically instead of helping his dying stepson free from the car he had just crashed.

Michael Guest, 39, was jailed for seven years on Monday after admitting the manslaughter of 11-year-old Tyler Hammett in Bentonville, Arkansas, last January.

Rescuers who were called on site discovered that the destroyed Ford F150 of Guest fell and was submerged in a pond.

Guest had managed to escape from the truck and was seen hysterically crying instead of making an effort to save Tyler.

He told rescuers that Tyler was still in the vehicle, with emergency services quickly putting the truck on its side and releasing the younger ones.

Tyler was rushed to a nearby hospital and then flown to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he later died.

It is unclear whether he was killed by the impact of the crash or by drowning his father in the water.

A local agent said he smelled liquor in Guest’s breath, and later heard the stepfather tell a nurse that he had drunk three or four alcoholic beverages shortly before sitting at the wheel.

His car shot through a cinder block in the pond without stopping, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

A hair-raising photo taken after Tyler was rescued showed that the Ford was half submerged in the dark water with the rear lights still on.

Guest concluded a plea deal that he also admitted the well-being of a minor and drunk driving.

He will have been in the Arkansas Department of Correction for seven years and, after being released from prison, must remain in a conditional criminal agreement for another 12 years.