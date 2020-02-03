‘Drunk’ BJP-corporator caught dancing on camera, receives notification of cause for show

The corporator is said to enjoy a party with a group of people in a farm, although he denied that he had drunk alcoholic beverages during the party. He said that a bottle in the video contained fruit juice.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 5:47 PM IST

Representative image.

Surat: In embarrassment for the prevailing BJP in “dry” Gujarat, one of his corporator from Surat was shot on camera while allegedly dancing in a drunken state.

With the video from the corporator, Piyush Shivshaktiwala, who becomes viral on social media, the party has given him a show-cause notification, said Surat BJP President Nitin Bhajiyawala Monday.

Shivshaktiwala represents the municipal department of Sagrampura in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The undated video was recorded on a mobile phone in a farm in the coastal town of Nagrol in the neighboring Valsad district.

“A show cause message has been issued to Shivshaktiwala. The city unit will also demand its suspension from the party,” Bhajiyawala said. Manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of spirits

is forbidden in Gujarat.

The corporator reportedly enjoyed a party with a group of people in the farm. Meanwhile, Shivshaktiwala denied on Monday that he had drunk alcohol at the party.

He said that a bottle in the video contained fruit juice.

“I have a liquor license that was granted to me for health reasons. I danced at the party but did not drink. Dancing is not a crime. I will clarify this to the party. The bottle had no liquor but fruit juice in it,” he told reporters .

Bhajiyawala stated that they will request the suspension of the corporator at the BJP and said that such an action is not acceptable in a state like Gujarat where strong alcohol is prohibited. “As a public representative, such behavior is not acceptable from Shivshaktiwala,” he said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

. [TagsToTranslate] BJP