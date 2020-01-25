Driver Transported to Hialeah House After UPS Truck Crash - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) – Rescue workers took a driver to the hospital after authorities said a UPS tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Hialeah.

The Hialeah police and fire department responded to the scene along the 5000 block of East Seventh Avenue on Friday at 9:45 p.m.

7News cameras have captured paramedics rolling the truck driver into the back of an ambulance.

The driver was taken to Hialeah Hospital with minor injuries, the firefighters said.

Investigators said the driver drove off the street and through a fence before attacking the house.

The building inspectors are on the scene of the accident to check the integrity of the building.

No one in the apartment was injured in the crash.

Please visit WSVN.com and 7News for more information on this evolving story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.