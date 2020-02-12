Driver survived a horror accident and died when he stepped on a downed power line

Fabian Garnica, 20, survived a crash in an electricity pole and died when he stepped on a knocked down electricity grid. (Photo: Facebook / KTRK)

A driver survived a car accident only to be electrocuted by a knocked down power line after he got out of his vehicle, police said.

Fabian Garnica, 20, drove Saturday with his girlfriend Destiny Wallace when he allegedly struck his car against an assist post in Texas City, Texas.

Both Garnica and Wallace, 20, survived the crash. Garnica then got out of his car to assess the damage, but he was immediately electrocuted by the fallen power line.

When the police arrived, Wallace was sitting on a nearby vehicle, Texas Spokesman Corporal Allen Bjerke told People.

She was then taken to a local hospital – where she heard at first aid that she was pregnant with Garnica’s baby.

Destiny Wallace heard she was pregnant with Garnica’s baby while in the hospital after the crash and electrocution that killed Garnica. (Photo: Facebook)

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

In a Facebook post after Garnica’s death, Wallace wrote: “How do I go through givin (g) birth (without) him, that is something he has always wanted to experience.”

In another post she said: “I am discharged from the hospital and just wait for the papers to be signed & (I am) so nervous that I sweat and shake. I’m afraid to leave this hospital and face reality. “

Baby boy left with ‘mushy skull’ after being battered and abused ‘by mother and father’

According to Wallace, Garnica died after being shocked by a thread that “hung and touched his hair.”

The police are still investigating the car accident in which the car ‘abruptly’ left the road, says Bjerke.

Researchers look for a possible mechanical malfunction, a flat tire or a problem with the wheel.

Vee Rustler rammed three cows into the rear of his Honda Odyssey

Authorities also warned drivers to stay in their cars after an accident.

Wendell Wiley, director of emergency medical services in Texas, told KTRK: “If you are in a vehicle, you have to stay in the vehicle until we get there.”

“We can assess whether the power lines are still hot. If this is the case, we can contact the lighting company. Your safest place is in the vehicle, “Wendell continued.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to raise money for Garnica’s funeral expenses, stating that he has left two children behind, although it is unclear whether that includes Wallace’s unborn child.