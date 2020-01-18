Driver killed in an off-road vehicle accident, police cruiser on SB Don Shula with Killian Dr. - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A driver died after being rammed into a Miami-Dade Police cruiser and an off-road vehicle, according to police, when he hit traffic on State Road 874 / Don Shula Expressway and the officer and two other people got into it The hospital brought and forced hours of blocking all lanes south near Killian Drive.

The authorities reopened the freeway shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Friday, almost seven hours after the police and fire department closed it shortly before Killian left.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. Report a vehicle traveling north on State Road 874 near the Killian Parkway.

A yellow tarpaulin was visible on the side of a white Volkswagen sedan that was rolled over on the driver’s side. A white SUV smashed into the chassis in the distance with debris on the sidewalk.

“The driver of the Volkswagen, who was heading north on the tracks, died on the spot,” said Argemis Colome, a police officer at Miami-Dade.

An MDPD cruiser was visible on the shoulder, the front and front sides of which were largely compressed.

Aerial cameras captured the policewoman who drove the cruiser and hugged another officer next to her maimed vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

The cell phone video submitted to 7News seems to show a man behind the wheel of the Volkswagen driving south in the lanes against the traffic.

“The Volkswagen hits the police car that has just driven south on the outside lane and hits the middle lane when it hits the white jeep,” said Colome. “The white jeep had two occupants, a male and a female, both adults, who were brought to Jackson South Hospital in stable condition. The police officer who drove the police car was also transported to Jackson South in a stable condition. “

The scene remained active and the highway was blocked south for hours. The police diverted traffic southbound to get off Kendall Drive, causing an overload that extended to the Palmetto Expressway.

The police have not released the names of the victims of the accident, but have confirmed that the deceased driver is a 69-year-old man. The victims in the jeep are a 50-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.

The police continue their investigation at night.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.