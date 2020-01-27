Driver in hospital after hitting tree in Cutler Bay - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 26, 2020

January 26, 2020

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) – Rescue workers took a man to the hospital after authorities said he crashed into a tree in Cutler Bay.

Police and Miami-Dade fire departments responded to the crash near Southwest 94th Avenue and 216th Street on Sunday morning.

First aiders arrived and found the driver trapped in his vehicle.

“You had a patient, the driver, who was heavily involved,” said MDFR spokesman Richard Rosell. “They had to take the roof off the vehicle. The heavily compressed front of the car also made it a bit difficult, but the guys did a good job of getting it out. “

After the firefighters rescued the victim from the wreck, they took him to an area hospital where he was treated for leg injuries.

