Driver Dies In Collision With Wythe County Public School Bus

WYTHE COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – A driver died on Friday afternoon after colliding with a Wythe County public school bus.

The accident took place in the rural retirement area of ​​County Wythe on block 5700 of Highway 11 – also known as the West Lee Highway – at 2:21 p.m. on January 24, according to director Corinne N. Geller State of Virginia Public Relations. Police.

The bus driver and adult assistant were the only people on board at the time of the accident, said Geller.

The adult assistant was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle died on the scene, according to state police.

Virginia state police have not specified the cause of the accident or whether charges are pending. The accident is still under investigation.

