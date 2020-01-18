Driver Arrested, Officer Injured After Car Hits Bay Harbor Islands Police Cruiser - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) – A police officer in the Bay Harbor Islands injured a police officer and arrested a man suspected of driving under the regime’s influence.

According to the Bay Harbor Islands Police, an officer spotted a driver driving irregularly down 96th Street and tried to stop him shortly after 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the driver then ran a stop sign and made the officer follow him.

Shortly after, the police said the driver was two blocks faster and then hit the stop sign on 97th Street and West Bay Harbor Drive, colliding with the cruiser of an appealing reserve officer.

This policeman was taken to a regional hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The police took the driver into custody. You identified him as 43-year-old Hector Mauricio Chicas.

He faces several charges, including driving under the influence of $ 12,000.

