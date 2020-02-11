Drive with the Champion: Cyclothon 2020

Ratna Nidhi, in collaboration with IMC Chambers, wants to raise awareness of the empowerment of people with disabilities by providing one Cyclothon Event.

Cyclothon 2020 is an initiative to spread awareness of orthopedic disabilities through a unique activity. Stefan Voorman, an inspiration for many physically disabled people, would cycle from Kolhapur (Maharashtra) to Mumbai over a distance of 650 km in a week. This amazing event begins on February 12 and ends on February 19, 2020.

The event will be held in Kolhapur on February 12th at 7 a.m. On the last / seventh day (February 19) of the event there will be a small ceremony in Mumbai where the main guest will congratulate Stefan for his brave endeavors and give credit to everyone involved.

The participants

Ratna Nidhi and IMC Chambers have turned to other enthusiastic cycling associations in Maharashtra and para cyclists to accompany Stefan on his trip – in whole or in part. We have received active participation from the Rotary Community, Indian Chambers of Commerce, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Pune collectors, state medical schools, schools and businesses.

Safety measures

A caravan, a car, a doctor and a physiotherapist accompany the Stefan & Cycling team throughout the week-long activity to resolve any medical emergencies during the trip.

Meet our lead cyclist: Stefan Voormans

Stefan, born on November 7, 1970 in Nettetal, had an accident with a scooter on December 10, 1987. He was paralyzed because of the accident. To date, Stefan has spent over three years in hospitals with 64 surgical procedures.

He started handcycling in 2002 and has participated in many races around the world – most of them in marathon distances of 42 km. He won the German Paratriathlon Championship in 2010, finished 7th in the New York Marathon in 2006 and was twice fourth in the Beirut Marathon in 2009 and 2010. Since 2005 he has also been the managing director of the German NGO Somedi Nettetal e.V.