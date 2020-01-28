Drink Alice Longyu Gao's Rich Bitch Juice Video

New York artist Alice Longyu Gao makes rabid pop that can go from bubbly to bloodthirsty in an instant. After a series of cheeky and irreverent songs such as “Karma Is Witch” and the homage of Anna Delvey “Scam”, Longyu Gao is currently preparing for the release of his first EP. It should be released later this year, and before that, she shared her first two singles: “Rich Bitch Juice” and “Dumb Bitch Juice”, both produced by Dylan Brady (of 100 Gecs).

Today, she unveils a video for the first, and as expected, it is a scene to see. The clip continually distorting Longyu Gao opening candle sauce and spraying candy-coated chaos with joyful surrender. It is as if a Harajuku vending machine is selling high-pressure cans of Nickelodeon slime – a suitable companion to gonzo sounds. Longyu Gao and Brady go up on the track.

“I’m not really looking to look like myself,” Longyu Gao wrote of the video in an email to The FADER. “I think it’s because of my eating disorder and my body dysmorphia, but also not trying to look hot or cute makes me horny, so we played with the distortion of my physical appearance in the video. I think music is a great platform for exploring a futuristic self. ”

Watch the “Rich Bitch Juice” video below, then head here to listen to Alice Longyu Gao’s FADER mix.