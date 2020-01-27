Drew McIntyre plays the men's Royal Rumble Match

The main WWE Royal Rumble como event offers the best conditions for a traditional Royal Rumble match for men with 30 players. Shinsuke Nakamura was exhibited in 2018 and Seth Rollins in 2019 and expects another argument.

Complete the Royal Rumble Match for men

O WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was selected by Paul Heyman to accompany Elias’ Segundo Lugar. Este tinha uma canção prepareada para Brock Lesnar, que o irritou bastante. Elias has to take down the WWE champion.

Seguiu-se depois Erick Rowan, you are in the ring, Brock Lesnar eliminou-o rapidamente. E também Robert Roode, que tentou ter alguma ofensiva, mas foi dizimado com um F-5. A seguir for a John Morrison who answers a question of balance with a “Besta”.

Só Kofi Kingston has more time than WWE Champion, a very special game by Rey Mysterio. We recommend that you start fighting weapons and fighting Big E. You will receive a confirmation letter for the elimination if Brock decides to get rid of the weapons and fight Big E.

Depois disso, Brock Lesnar removes Césaro em poucos segundos, que tinha acabado de entrar. Shelton Benjamin has an “Amizade” by Brock Lesnar for Segundos, Mas este Traiu-Oe Eliminou-O Também. Até o WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is the best WWE champion ever. The decision for the men’s Royal Rumble Match, protagonist of the MVP. You can change the default for F-5.

Como nº 13 in the NXT The North American champion Keith Lee has chosen a shoulder tackle, which was designed by Brock Lesnar. An Entrada by Braun Strowman and a final in the fight against the balance disorder, which is almost no ringue. You can choose between Keith Lee and Braun Strowman to contact Brock.

Ricochet entrou a seguir, mas teve pouca ofensiva contra Brock Lesnar, ainda assim conseguiu aguentar-se no combate. Drew McIntyre Named WWE Big Boot Champion After Blow Blow Battle! Este foi sem dúvida for Momentos Altos Do Combate. Depois foi a vez do lutador escocês eliminar Ricochet and ficar sozinho no ringue.

It’s an Entrada by The Miz that, unlike Drew McIntyre, you shouldn’t miss. O lutador escocês eliminou-o depois de lplicar o seu Claymore Kick. Esta segunda parte fights parecia pertencer a Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar is that old and leaves his Zona do Ringue …

Entrou depois AJ Styles, par confrontar Drew McIntyre and colocar alguma “pausa” nas eliminações. Entrou depois Dolph Ziggler and Karl Anderson, Para Ajudar o “Phenomenal One”. Drew McIntyre has been temporarily removed, mas sem sucesso.

E foi com os quatro lutadores em ringue que assistimos à entrada de … Edge !!! To dos maiores momentos da noite, com o “Rated R Superstar” an aviar Spears nos lutadores que estavam em ringue. Entrou depois King Corbin for a dominatrix by Edge, it is a Pouco-Depois and an Elimination-AJ type, a parent lesion.

You can choose NXT, Matt Riddle and King Corbin as assistants. A seguir between Luke Gallows and King Corbin by Drew McIntyre. E pouco depois entrou o “The Viper” Randy Orton, member of the Edge group, member of the Rated RKO group, member of The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Como nº 26 entrou Roman Reigns, ele que era for dos favoritos à vitória no struggle. Logo quando entrou, eliminou Dolph Ziggler. A Seguir Entrou Kevin Owens, que despachou us quantos Stunners. Aos poucos ficavam só grandes Superstars no ringue, e todos eles possíveis candidatos à vitória. Aleister Black was created for the Black Mass by Drew McIntyre nisto entou ao grupo and aplicar um forte. Em seguida entrou Samoa Joe, para import também algum domínio.

Finalmente, por último, entrou Seth Rollins, que veio acompanhado por Buddy Murphy and pelos AOP. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe and Tentaram are very successful, among others. The game of the stable begins with “Monday Night Messiah”, with Seth Rollins and the eliminator Aleister Black.

O “Prizefighter” is Seth Rollins, mas os AOP salvaram-no. Samoa Joe was eliminated by Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. He was awarded by Buddy Murphy. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Aleister Black show a fight that takes place behind the scenes.

Seth Rollins is without ringue “sozinho” against Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns e Edge. You will receive a message from Monday Night Messiah that Drew McIntyre has resolved. E chegámos aos últimos quatro… Randy Orton and Edge are creating a vote against. So it goes on with “The Viper”, “Rated R Superstar”, and Edge respondeu eliminando-o. Seguiu-se depois a eliminação de Edge por parte de Roman Reigns.

The same applies to “Big Dog” and “Scottish Psychopath”. E quando parecia que ia ser novel Governs a Vencer, Drew McIntyre competes against the “Big Dog”. How about Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and the men’s Royal Rumble Match?

