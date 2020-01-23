Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees is one of several high profile players in this position who will reach the Free Agency in March.

Unlike other signal callers, the 41-year-old Brees has no intention of leaving his current team.

Jane Slater of the New Orleans Saints, who was great at all times, told NFL Media during the Pro Bowl celebrations in Orlando that he was going to sign again with the team.

“I played with them for 14 years,” said Brees. “It is not a question of whether it will be done, but when.” The future Hall of Famer then noted that “he will always be a saint.”

None of this should come as a surprise. Brees and Saints head coach Sean Payton will continue to be tied at the waist. If they are both in the NFL, it will be together.

Brees has had another great season in which he completed 74.3% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions to lead New Orleans to a 13-3 record.

Unfortunately, their season ended abruptly with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC wildcard round.