When most people think of Camp Unruly in Popcaan – with artists like Quada and Jafrass – they usually think of dancehall streetwise hymns. But the Jamaican center also houses Dre Island, a producer and artist who operates much more in the field of roots reggae. Over the past few years, Island has added a more ostensibly conscious element to songs with its crew members, like last year’s “We Pray” with Popcaan which turned out to be a hit last year.

Today, he released his first single from 2020 with “Be Okay”, a track that – like many of the best in reggae – recognizes the hardships of life while ensuring a more prosperous future on the horizon. The track features another reggae star in Jesse Royal, which contributes a heartfelt verse. In November, an acoustic version of the song made its debut on the famous Jamaican Youtube channel Jussbuss TV, but today is the first time it has been heard in studio quality. Listen to the song below.