Draymond Green reveals Kobe Bryant's phone call that saved his NBA career

Draymond Green reveals how Kobe Bryant approached him in 2016 (Getty Images)

Draymond Green has revealed how Kobe Bryant approached him during the “lowest point” of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

The 29-year-old was referring to when he was suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2016 for hitting LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors lost the series to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green, who is a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors, has revealed how Bryant contacted him after his suspension to give him advice on how to handle the situation.

“I think 2016 was probably the lowest point of my NBA career, where a chain of events almost knocked me down too,” Green said.

Draymond Green faced LeBron James during the NBA Finals in 2016 (Getty Images)

‘Kobe approached me … It’s almost like crying to your older brother like,’ Kobe, I don’t know what to do, these people try to get me out, the police try to get me out, the media try to get me out, everyone is trying to get me out and I do not know what to do ‘. I just felt that my career was collapsing on me.

‘To receive that call … he said, he said:‘ Draymond, 99 percent of the world agrees with mediocrity, or worse. But, at best, mediocrity. You’re chasing something much bigger than, how do you expect someone to understand it? “

‘For me, that was all I needed to hear. Especially coming from a boy that I loved since I was a child, for which I have the greatest respect, and I ended up building a relationship.

‘That meant the world to me. Kobe said f *** to everyone, only f *** to everyone. I could hold on to that and get together and move on and build on that.

Kobe Bryant and Draymond Green played for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game in 2016 (Getty Images)

“For me, Kobe was a real guy, a special, special person.”

Green was visibly excited when asked to comment on Bryant’s death after the helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

‘I think this is not the moment when I really don’t want to talk about it. I’m trying to escape, you know, “Green said.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the accident (Getty)

‘I’m not a mental health expert, so I don’t know if it’s the right thing, but that’s how I feel.

‘For me I just want to escape from that. I don’t want to talk to anyone about Kobe.

‘I’d rather talk to Kobe.

“It’s not something I want to talk about, I’m trying to get as far away as possible.”

