Dramatic rescue after the Thames dolphins get stuck in the mud at low tide

Firefighters have rescued two dolphins after they got stuck in the mud, using a hovercraft and an inflatable sled.

The crew and rescuers of the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service pulled the animals out of the mud about 200 meters from the shore near Standford-le-Hope in Essex.

They lifted the dolphins on inflatable sleds and threw them back into the sea at 5.45 pm on Monday.

The water incident manager, Al Green, said: “Not every day you meet dolphins in Essex, so we wanted to do everything possible to help them on their way safely.”

‘With the unexpected tide until several hours after the dolphins stagnated, we knew how important it was for us to come to their aid.

“Fortunately, both animals are fine and back in the water.”

