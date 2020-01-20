An economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, Operative, Mohammed Goji, told the Abuja Federal High Court on Monday that the commission had failed to conduct a thorough investigation into the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT) led by Abdulrasheed Maina to untangle team members from other government ministries, departments or agencies (MDA).

NAN Reports that Goji, a member of the EFCC Pension Fraud Team who investigated an alleged Maina fraud, made the revelation during the cross-examination before judge Okon Abang as 2nd prosecution witness (PW2 ) in the current trial.

POST DAILY reported that Goji, on December 16, 2019, had explained in court how Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, had withdrawn 58 million naira from a commercial bank in the country.

Goji, a chief detective superintendent of the anti-transplant agency, when Faisal’s trial resumed on Monday, said he couldn’t specifically tell other members of the federal government’s PRTT at the time.

He said so in response to questions from Faisal’s lawyer, Adeola Adedipe.

When asked if Goji was a member of the PRTT led by Abdulrasheed Maina or any staff member of the anti-transplant agency was a member, he replied, “No, I was not part of the Task Force Reform Reform Task Team, and I can’t say if my agency was represented on the team. “

The official explained that, while the PRTT was appointed to the office of the Federation Chief of Service, “the EFCC pension fraud team is appointed to the EFCC office and is made up only of EFCC officers ”.

When asked about those who made up the PRTT, Goji said, “I cannot say with authority who exactly constitutes the pension reform task force.

“I know that some staff from different agencies have been formed under the PRTT, but I have not seen any official document designating the staff of these agencies as part of the team.

“So, specifically, I cannot tell the agencies that participated in the PRTT,” he said.

Adedipe, in his cross-examination, asked, “In other words, your investigation was not rooted enough to reveal these agencies?”

Admitting, Goji said, “We did not conduct a thorough investigation to find out specifically the members of the agencies represented on the reformed pension task force.”

However, there was a slight drama when Adedipe refused to allow the EFCC witness to provide further explanation on the questions he had asked.

“I can’t bear this. No, no, you don’t need further explanation on this, ”said the lawyer.

However, Judge Abang warned Adedipe by saying, “Master, I am responsible and you cannot use such language in court.”

Adedipe therefore apologized thus: “I am sorry, my Lord. I urge My Noble Lord not to have any further explanations. “

The judge then told the prosecution witness to always answer the questions the way the question was asked.

“Answer the questions the way they are asked and if you want to explain, ask the court for permission and if it is relevant, I will record it.

“Your lawyer is also there to guide you,” said Justice Abang.

After so many questions from counsel for Faisal, the judge adjourned the case until January 21 for further cross-examination.