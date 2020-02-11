Drake will bring the Ultimate Rap League to a little-known livestream platform

The rapper and basketball enthusiast Drake has entered into a “multi-year partnership” with a little-known livestream platform called Caffeine. According to The Verge, his first step under the new contract will be to bring organized battle rap to the platform with the Ultimate Rap League.

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack [URL co-founder Troy” Smack White “Mitchell] and his team did, it just wasn’t easy to access,” said Drake in a press release. It’s exciting to be in a position too where I can bring caffeine to the table and provide URL with the tools they need to improve the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans. ”

Drake will have his own channel for caffeine, although it is not clear if, when, or how often he will use it. For those who are not familiar with the platform – this is probably most people at the moment! – Caffeine sells as progress for live streaming, with greatly reduced delay times and “a zero tolerance policy for bullying, hate speech and racism”.

The URL will premiere tomorrow on caffeine. Check out the full line-up here.