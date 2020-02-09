Drake comes close to model Imaan Hammam in New York

Drake and Imaan recently spend time together (Photo: Getty Images, Imaan Hammam, Instagram)

Drake recently revealed that he had difficulty finding that ‘special person’ to settle down, but he may have found her in model Imaan Hammam, with whom he is taking a picture.

The In My Feelings rapper is one of rap’s most eligible bachelors after ending his on-off romance with Rihanna a few years ago.

But he is depicted spending this month with the 23-year-old model Imaan during New York Fashion Week.

Drake was seen on Wednesday afternoon (February 5) as he left Imaan’s apartment complex in New York City with two bags shortly after the model left the building alone.

They had a fairly busy Friday together when they organized Imaan’s NYFW party to celebrate her collaboration with luxury lifestyle brand Frame.

During the bash, they were more than happy to be portrayed together and Drake affectionately grabbed her waist while happily smiling at photos.

At some point during the week, they also attended the Nike fashion show together before reportedly kissing at Fleur Room, according to the Daily Mail.

Mind blow! (Image: FilmMagic)

It is not known when they first met, but they have been friends for some time because Drake reportedly liked several of her Instagram photos in the past.

In November, Drake talked about his dating life in a rare interview with Rap Radar, in which he admitted the pressure to find the right woman.

“You can’t be single forever,” he said.

“You look behind the curtain at the relationships of some people and they are not as peachy as they seem, so that was my chance of someone who had something like” Oh, you should have settled “.

Drake is looking for that ‘special person’ (Photo: WireImage)

Drizzy revealed what he would need to enter into a serious relationship, and explained: “I love my space, I love my work and I love my routine.

“And for me to break that for someone, it should just be a very special person who fits that puzzle, and that supports the things that I do. Must be someone who has a taste in music.

More: Drake



“It should be someone I get along with so well that if we get divorced, I feel I can’t function properly without their presence.”

The 33-year-old added, “Hopefully I can find someone who can just stand by me and help steer me while we continue the journey as opposed to having to stop because that person becomes seasick.”

Imaan, born in Amsterdam of Moroccan and Egyptian parents, first made a name in fashion when she entered the Givenchy spring 2014 show in Paris.

Since then she has modeled after Celine, Ralph Lauren, Moschino, Revlon, Tiffany & Co. and Alexander McQueen.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Billie Eilish thinks “everyone is too sensitive” after receiving criticism of Drake at the age of 17

MORE: Drake, Naomi Campbell and Kanye West lead tribute to Kobe Bryant and daughter after tragic death